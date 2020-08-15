Laknavaram lake in Mulugu closed for visitors due to heavy rains

Mulugu: The continual heavy rains that lashed erstwhile Warangal district replenished almost all the water bodies and lakes. For the second time in this decade, Laknavaram lake, one of the lifeline lakes of the region built by the Kakatiya kings, is brimming to full with the waters overflowing the suspension bridge on Saturday.

In a precautionary measure, the authorities closed the entry to the Laknavaram lake and the tourists who occupied the cottages in the island were shifted to Tadvai and Ramappa cottages. The lake is likely to be reopened on Monday for visitors. However, if the inflows continue, the lake will remain closed, according to Kalyanapu Suman, Eco-Tourism Manager.

Meanwhile, Bogatha waterfalls is on spate with continuous heavy inflows from the catchment areas in Chhattisgarh. It may be mentioned here that Bogatha waterfalls remained close for the visitors since the coronavirus lockdown in March