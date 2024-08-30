Maoist surrenders

Warangal: Area Committee member of the CPI-Maoist Bujagundla Anil alias Kranthi Kiran surrendered before the Warangal Commissioner of Police Amber Kishor Jha on Thursday. The 31-year-old Anil belongs to Arshanapally village under Nallabelli mandal in Warangal district.

Speaking to media persons, Amber Kishor Jha said that Anil was raised by his grandparents after the death of his parents who worked for People’s War Group. Anil worked as the DSEU president of Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts, a student wing of the Maoist party when he was studying final year Law.

Inspired by Telangana State Committee member Bade Chokkarao, Anil joined the Maoists in 2021. Anil worked as the personal assistant to Central Committee member Pulluri Prasad Rao aka Chandranna, and Katakam Sudarshan aka Anand. In 2023, he was appointed as the Mad area committee member in Chhattisgarh. At the same time, Anil also worked as a Maoist campaigner under Central Regional Bureau secretary Mallojula Venugopal.

Recently in July, he was appointed as the Area Committee member. He participated in an encounter at Seemaladoddi in Bijapur district on July 19. Anil who has been suffering from neuro-related disease, and attracted by the government’s rehabilitation programme, decided to join the mainstream of life. Commissioner of Police Amber Kishor Jha gave Anil a cheque for Rs 4 lakh for his rehabilitation. Additional DCP Ravi and ACP Jithender Reddy were present.