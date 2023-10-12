Medaram: BJP promises 10% quota for tribals

Medaram (Mulugu) : The BJP will implement 10 per cent reservations for the tribal communities if it was voted to power in Telangana, Union Tourism Minister and party State president G Kishan Reddy said. Speaking to media persons after paying obeisance to the altars of tribal deities Sammakka and Saralamma at Medaram in Mulugu district n Wednesday, he said that 10 per cent quota will be allotted to the tribals in education and employment.

Reddy thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning Rs 889 crore for the establishment of Sammakka Saralamma Tribal University at Mulugu. The Centre is committed to protect the culture and traditions of the Adivasi communities across the country, he said. “A tribal museum is coming up with an estimated cost of Rs 34 crore in Hyderabad and a tribal research centre with an outlay of Rs 6.5 crore, “ Reddy said. Referring to the UNESCO’s World Heritage Site tag to historical Ramappa Temple, Reddy recalled the role played by PM Modi.

The BJP-led Centre is giving top priority to increase the literacy of the tribal communities in Telangana, Reddy said, referring to the establishment of 17 Ekalavya Schools with an estimated cost of Rs 420 crore. The Centre’s focus is also on the development of aspirational districts - Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts – with Rs 37 crore, Reddy said.

The Centre spent Rs 80 crore for the development of tribal circuit – Mulugu, Laknavaram, Medaram, Tadvai, Dameravai, Mallur and Bogatha waterfalls under Swadeshi Darshan, Reddy said. This apart, the Centre also spent Rs 92 crore for the eco-tourism circuit – Somasila, Singotam, Kadalivanam, Akka Mahadevi, Eeagalapenta, Farhabad, Umamaheshwaram and Mallela Teertham, he added.

BJP election management committee chairman and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, former MPs Garikapati Mohan Rao, Ravindra Naik, Ramesh Rathod, Hanumakonda districts president Rao Padma and Chandupatla Keerthi Reddy of Bhupalpally were among others present.