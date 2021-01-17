Mini Medaram from February 24

Mulugu: Putting to rest the speculation on conducting mini Medaram Sammakka Saralamma jatara due to coronavirus pandemic, one of the largest tribal carnivals, the temple trust committee and the endowment department officials on Sunday have announced that the mini version of the jatara would be held from February 24 to 27. It may be mentioned here that although the Sammakka Saralamma jatara is conducted biennially, the temple committee holds the jatara every off year for the convenience of the devotees. Chief priest Siddaboina Arun said that rituals including temple cleaning, worship and village confinement would be held on February 24. The deities Sammakka and Saralamma will be worshiped with turmeric and vermillion on February 25. The jatara will be held purely on the lines of Adivasi tradition, the priest said. The priest said that the devotees would be allowed to have darshan of the deities on February 26 and 27. The temple trust committee members said that efforts are on to provide comfort to the devotees.