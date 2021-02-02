Mission Bhagiratha's EE holds review meeting

Shadnagar: Mission Bhagiratha Executive Engineer Ch Padma Latha inspected Mission Bhagiratha works and later held a review meeting, along with local legislator Anjaiah Yadav in Shadnagar on Monday. Padma Latha directed the officials and engineers on steps to be taken for the better progress of Mission Bhagiratha works.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma Latha said that funds will be spent without any hesitation to make sure that drinking water is provided for every habitation that is located in the constituency.

She further directed officials that water supply should be provided without any disruption and it should be supplied regularly without giving any hardships to people. Farooqnagar Mandal MPP Khaja Idris, ZPTC Venkatram Reddy, Keshampet ZPTC Tandra Vishala, Kottur ZPTC Srilatha Satyanarayana and Mission Bhagiratha AEs of all zones and Mission Bhagiratha staff were also present.