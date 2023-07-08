Modi goes " Spiritual " at Bhadrakali temple

Prime minister Narendra Modi spent some spiritual time at the famous Bhadrakali temple in Warangal on Saturday morning. The Prime Minister offered special puja to the Deity during his stay inside the sanctum sanctorum for a while.

Temple priests offered special Prasadam to Modi and blessed the latter by chanting Vedic hymns.

The PM drove straight to Temple from Mamanur airport in Warangal. Priests accorded a welcome at the entrance of the temple. The Prime Minister offered fodder to Cow at a shelter in the temple premises before entering into the sanctum.

High level security arrangements were made around the temple premises. BJP Telangana unit President G Kishan Reddy was only allowed to accompany the Prime Minister at the temple premises.