Modi’s praise of Ippapuvvu laddu a matter of pride: MLA Vedama Bojju Patel

Khanapur: MLA Vedama Bojju Patel said that it is a matter of pride for tribal women that Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the laddu made by tribal women in Adilabad district with Ippapuvvu in his Manaki Baat programme.

The MLA inaugurated the Ippapuvvu festival organised by Gondwana Raj Center ITDA in Utnur on Thursday along with ITDA PO Khushboo Gupta.

Speaking at the Ippapuvvu festival organised at the local KB complex, MLA Vedama Bujji Patel reminded that the tribals have an inseparable connection with Ippapuvvu. He said that the tribals should continue their livelihood with Ippapuvvu. He said that Ippapuvvu has become a part of the cultural traditions of the tribals.

He said that laddu made from Ippapuvvu has many nutrients and it is a matter of pride that the Ippapuvvu manufacturing center is located in Utnur in the state. He said that Ippapuvvu laddu has many health benefits and Divya Devarajan, who worked as the district collector in the past, has done a lot of work for the production of Ippapuvvu laddu.

The then collector Divya Devarajan started the production of Ippapuvvu laddu with the help of tribal women at X Road in Utnur with Rs 14 lakhs through Bheem Bhai Mahila Sangh. With the help of the collector, Ippapuvvu laddu got a great name in India. It is a matter of pride for all tribal women that the Prime Minister of the country mentioned Ippapuvvu laddu.

Later, MLA Venuma Bujju Patel along with PO Khushboo Gupta inaugurated the organic mango stalls set up in the KB Complex under the auspices of Utnur ITDA. Utnoor Sub-Collector Yuvaraju Marmat, Adilabad District SP Akhil Mahajan, State Women’s Commission member Komra Ishwari Bai, leaders of Rai centers and officials from various departments participated in this programme held separately.