Live
- Kishan Reddy says Telangana elections will be held as per schedule
- TN fishermen seek Centre, state intervention for release of arrested fishers from Sri Lanka
- Honor 90 5G launched in India starting at Rs 37,999
- NIA grills Karnataka youth for IS links
- Calcutta HC directs ED to submit property details of Abhishek Banerjee in 7 days
- New Zealand's renewable electricity generation reaches record high
- SC upholds omission of meat products in midday meals in Lakshadweep
- 5 out of 11 PW engines in IndiGo fleet removed: DGCA
- Hyderabad: ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ power-packed schedule goes non-stop
- ‘Proud’se Single’ from ‘MAD’ is a boost to the buzz of the film
Just In
Mulugu: Sarpanches of 16 best villages get award
Additional Collector DS Venkanna said that the best results can be achieved by the teamwork and coordination of the officials.
Swachh Bharat Mission, Swachh Sarvekshan Gramin 2023awards were presented to Sarpanch and Secretaries of 16 best villages by District Additional Collector.
Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Collector said that certificates were awarded for achieving good scores in GPS recommended by the mandal under SSG 2023 for construction of personal household toilets, personal soakpits, construction of soakpits at drain ending points, and sanitation management in GP.
The Additional Collector congratulated the public representatives who cooperated with the staff who worked hard to select the best villages to take such best results as an example and move forward.