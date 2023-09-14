Mulugu: Sarpanches of 16 best villages get award

Mulugu : Additional Collector DS Venkanna said that the best results can be achieved by the teamwork and coordination of the officials.

Swachh Bharat Mission, Swachh Sarvekshan Gramin 2023awards were presented to Sarpanch and Secretaries of 16 best villages by District Additional Collector.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Collector said that certificates were awarded for achieving good scores in GPS recommended by the mandal under SSG 2023 for construction of personal household toilets, personal soakpits, construction of soakpits at drain ending points, and sanitation management in GP.

The Additional Collector congratulated the public representatives who cooperated with the staff who worked hard to select the best villages to take such best results as an example and move forward.