Naini counters KTR’s criticismNaini counters KTR’s criticism

Warangal: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy hit back at BRS working president K T Rama Rao who went hammer and tongs against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in a press conference in Hanumakonda on Sunday. In a retort to KTR’s remarks against the Revanth government, Naini who spoke to press persons made light of the KCR Government, terming it as a failure.

“Since it took over the reins of the State, Congress is busy cleaning the decade-long mess created by the BRS Government,” Naini said. “BRS which failed to fulfil its election promises such as three-acre land to Dalits, KG to PG free education, and promise to make a dalit the first CM of Telangana, has no moral right to question Congress. KCR who announced Dalit Bandhu ahead of Huzurabad by-poll conveniently forgot it after the election,” he said. “KTR needs to answer whether the BRS Party Office from where he addressed a press conference today has GWMC permissions,” Naini pointed out. He criticised the BRS leaders for throwing a spanner in the Musi Rejuvenation Project work taken up by the Congress Government by instigating the people.

“It’s not fair to criticise the Revanth Government which didn’t even complete a year in the office,” Naini said, demanding KTR to speak about the promises made for the development of Warangal by his father KCR when he was the chief minister.

Naini questioned why the KCR Government failed to disclose the details of a comprehensive survey conducted during its regime. He took objection to the language used by KTR who claims himself as highly cultured.

He pointed out why all the constituencies in the State didn’t witness development on par with the KTR’s Sircilla and Harish Rao’s Siddipet. “Congress expedited the process of reviving Mamnoor Airport, constructing underground drainage in Warangal city and ROB at Fathima Nagar that have been pending for a decade in the BRS rule,” Naini said.

“BRS Government which split Warangal into six districts failed to ensure the infrastructure and amenities. People will see naya (new) Warangal in a few days,” Naini asserted.

