New KUDA chief vows to change Warangal face

Warangal: Educationist Sangam Reddy Sunder Raj Yadav assumed charge as the chairman of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), one of the top urban bodies in the country, here on Thursday. Greeting the new chairman, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that Yadav, a TRS loyalist for a long time, deserved to be the head of KUDA. Errabelli expressed hope that Yadav would take forward the KUDA which has a host of developmental projects in its purview. The KUDA Advisory Board members will also be finalised soon, he added. He said that KUDA is on a mission to acquire land that works as a land bank for future needs.

The TRS leadership will not forget the services of leaders who worked in the Telangana Movement, Errabelli said, stating that they will be given suitable posts. Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said that KTR who recognized the commitment of Yadav had given him the KUDA chairman post. Yadav will live up to the expectations of the party, he added. Yadav who belongs to Mucharla, a suburban village of Hanumakonda, thanked the party leadership for appointing him as the chairman of KUDA. "I will work hard to make Warangal an incredible city, just like a mini-Hyderabad. Efforts will be put on attracting investments from the NRIs so as to create employment opportunities. I will also try to mobilise funds to the tune of anywhere between Rs 1,000 crore and Rs 2,000 crore from the bigshots who settled abroad," Yadav said. It may be noted here that MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao who handpicked Yadav for the post failed to make it to the swearing in ceremony due to the party's ongoing protests against the Central Government. Legislators Kadiam Srihari, Challa Dharma Reddy, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, Warangal Urban Co-Operative Bank chairman Errabelli Pradeep Rao, KUDA Vice-Chairman and Municipal Commissioner P Pravinya, Warangal and Hanumakonda collectors B Gopi and Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu were among others present.