NIT Warangal research output grows

Warangal: The research output of NIT Warangal has shown significant improvement in the recent years.

As per the Scopus database, the number of publications by the faculty and students of NIT Warangal in the current calendar year 2021 has crossed 1,000. This is a remarkable achievement. In 2017, the total number of publications was 540. In the last four years, the output has almost doubled. With the induction of new faculty, the research culture has seen renewed impetus.

In the last two recruitments in 2018 and 2019, nearly 150 new faculty members were recruited. All the faculty members were given initial research funding of Rs 3 lakh each to establish their basic research facility. Also, funding was given generously to all the departments to purchase and upgrade the research equipment.

NITW Director Prof. NV Ramana Rao and Registrar S Goverdhan Rao congratulated the entire NITW faculty and students. In addition to completing the academic syllabus and laboratory classes online, the institute has supported and motivated the faculty and students to enhance their research efforts. The institute has also established new Centers of Excellence and a Centralized Research Instrumentation Facility to support multidisciplinary research not only among different departments but also in collaboration with the industry. The institute is also spending huge resources on e-journals, e-books, which can be accessed from any place.

Prof Ramana Rao informed that the curriculum of all the courses has been thoroughly revised in tune with the National Education Policy, 2020 and the intake of PhD scholars has been increased from 150 to 250 from the current academic year. Further new integrated courses in sciences have been introduced.