Nizamabad: BRS bolsters support for Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Nizamabad : In a resounding display of political fervour, the Balkonda Mandal BRS party workers convened a massive gathering at the Munnurukapu Function Hall in the heart of Balkonda mandal on Saturday. The event saw the participation of distinguished figures, including minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Health and Family Welfare Corporation chairman Dr Madhu Shekhar, BRS state leaders Bhaskar Yadav and Kotapati Narsimha Naidu, as well as numerous local mandal leaders, public representatives, and dedicated BRS ranks.

During the event, several speakers recounted the significant progress achieved by Prashanth Reddy during his tenure as the MLA representing the region. They emphasised the positive impact of his work and called upon every BRS soldier to rally around the party’s symbol, the car, and ensure a resounding victory for Prashanth Reddy in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing the gathering, Vemula Reddy highlighted the transformation and development that Balkonda has witnessed under the stewardship of the Chief Minister.

He stressed that the region had seen investments of hundreds of crores, leading to substantial improvements in infrastructure and living standards. He further explained that the benefits of welfare schemes extended to every household in the area, touching the lives of the common citizens.

In his address, the minister cited the success of various government initiatives, such as Asara Pensions, Rythy Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF), Kalyana Lakshmi, and KCR Kit. He proudly noted that over 90 per cent of the population had directly benefited from these programmes, further strengthening their faith in the government’s commitment to their well-being.

In a passionate call to action, Vemula Reddy urged BRS soldiers to leave no stone unturned in securing votes for the party. As part of the event, upto 650 youths from Balkonda, Bussapur, Nagpur, Kisan Nagar, Wannel B, Itwar Peta villages joined the BRS party. The minister warmly invited them into the party by covering them with a pink scarf.