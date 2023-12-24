  • Menu
Nizamabad: MLA Madan Mohan conducts review meeting

Highlights

Ellareddy Constituency MLA Madan Mohan held a review meeting with the officials of all the Divisional and Mandal Government Departments related to the constituency at the camp office on Saturday.

Nizamabad : Ellareddy Constituency MLA Madan Mohan held a review meeting with the officials of all the Divisional and Mandal Government Departments related to the constituency at the camp office on Saturday. As part of the meeting, Kamareddy District Collector Jitesh V Patil was also present.

Addressing the gathering, the MLA said that the applications of people’s problems were received, and steps were taken to solve them. He suggested that every citizen should take the responsibility of doing justice. Moreover, the MLA gave important advices and suggestions to the government officials for the same.

