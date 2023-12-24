Live
- Protect your pets from winter allergies
- Combining yoga and sattvic eating
- Learning is a continuous process
- Bhimavaram: Vishnu College holds int’l conference
- Ongole: Devotees throng temples on Vaikunta Ekadashi
- Tirumala: Gaiety marks Vaikunta Ekadashi
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 24 December, 2023
- City soaks in Yuletide spirit
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 24 December, 2023
- Grand Swarna Rathotsavam festivities held in Tirumala
Just In
Nizamabad: MLA Madan Mohan conducts review meeting
Highlights
Ellareddy Constituency MLA Madan Mohan held a review meeting with the officials of all the Divisional and Mandal Government Departments related to the constituency at the camp office on Saturday.
Nizamabad : Ellareddy Constituency MLA Madan Mohan held a review meeting with the officials of all the Divisional and Mandal Government Departments related to the constituency at the camp office on Saturday. As part of the meeting, Kamareddy District Collector Jitesh V Patil was also present.
Addressing the gathering, the MLA said that the applications of people’s problems were received, and steps were taken to solve them. He suggested that every citizen should take the responsibility of doing justice. Moreover, the MLA gave important advices and suggestions to the government officials for the same.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS