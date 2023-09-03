Nizamabad: Nuda chairman Eega felicitated

Live
Nizamabad: Sri Sri Sri Sadguru Dam Dharmika Seva Sanstha Trust Dattashram Temple Committee felicitated Nuda Chairman Eega Sanjeev Reddy here on Saturday.
Also, the Shravan month festival is going on in the temple, so they are requested to attend the festival. On this occasion, the chairman told the committee members that the temple would receive his help and cooperation.
Temple committee chairman Ippakayala Haridas, president Mulki Ramulu, vice president Deshumukh Ganapathy, joint secretaries Shankar Goud, Ganga Prasad Gupta, committee members Bhaskar and Dayanandu participated in this programme. The chairman’s childhood friends, Damodar, Gopal, Krishna of Nuda were felicitated.
