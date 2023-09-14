Nizambad: Congress appoints booth, division level agents

Nizambad : The Congress leaders in Nizamabad Urban constituency appointed division level booth level agents and explained to the public the manner in which the Central and State governments cheated the people by not fulfilling the promises made by them in the last few years. They also explained that what kind of welfare schemes were implemented by the previous Congress government.

They also told the gather about the schemes to be implemented if the Congress Party forms government in the State. The leaders asked people to provide copies of the declaration and explain the need of the Congress party to each and every voter.

The leaders and activists were asked to organise a massive mass mobilization from Nizamabad Urban constituency for the Congress Vijayabheri Sabha where Sonia Gandhi will address a big rally on September 17.