Nizambad: MLA Danpal Suryanarayana meets Kishan Reddy

Nizambad : Nizamabad Urban MLA Danpal Suryanarayana along with other BJP MLA met party State president Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday. On this occasion, Kishan Reddy felicitated the MLAs. The MLAs visited Bhagyalakshmi Ammavari directly from the state office and then garlanded Ambedkar statue. Urban MLA Dan Paul Suryanarayana paid tribute to martyrs at Gun Park in Hyderabad.