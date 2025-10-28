No place without God, says seer

Khanapur: Vaishnava Acharya Sri Sri Sri Tridandi Srimannarayana Chinna Jeeyar Swami proclaimed that there is no place without God, that He exists everywhere — in every object, and even within our own bodies.

On Sunday, the consecration ceremony of the newly established Sri Goda Sri Krishna Temple in Khanapur town, Nirmal district, was held with great grandeur. The temple was built with financial support from Rupa Reddy and Haritha Reddy, who are settled in America. The idols of Sri Goda and Sri Krishna were consecrated by Chinna Jeeyar Swami himself.

During the event, Chinna Jeeyar Swami performed special Vaishnava rituals and consecrated the idols. Addressing devotees on the occasion, he emphasised that without God, there is no life. He stated that serving Madhava (God) is equivalent to serving all living beings.

He explained that when a lamp is lit in every home, the house becomes prosperous, and when lamps are lit in the streets, their light brightens our lives. He encouraged the construction of temples in every village, installation of beloved deities, and daily worship with offerings and lamp rituals, which would bring prosperity to the entire village. He stressed that just as air, water, trees, and breath are essential to humans, so is the worship of God. Establishing temples is not enough — daily rituals, worship, incense, lamps, and offerings must be performed regularly.

The event was attended by prominent leaders including Paidipally Ravindar Rao, Kalvakuntla Narayana, BRS Khanapur constituency in-charge Bhukya Johnson Nayak, Congress leader from Palakurthi Jhansi Reddy, NRIs Rupa Reddy and Haritha Reddy, along with devotees from Vikas Tarangini.

The entire town of Khanapur resonated with the chanting of "Jai Srimannarayana" during the celebrations.