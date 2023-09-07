Online game addictions claims a life of youth in Siddipet

Siddipet: A young man who got into debt after playing games online got out of the problem with the help of his father. But, as the addiction subdued him, he again played online games and lost money. This time remorse consumed the young man inside and finally he committed suicide. This incident came to light in Dautlabad mandal of Siddipet district.



Satish Goud (19) from Upperpally village in the district dropped out with Inter. Two years ago, he took a loan and lost money playing online games. His father cleared all those debts and got his son out of trouble. He bought buffaloes and started a dairy business.

But, once again the young man who lost money by playing online games could not be calmed. On Wednesday he went to the farm with his father to get grass for the buffaloes. When the father said that he would go home and eat rice and come again, he said that he would come back a little later. The father went home and waited till evening for his son, but he did not come.

So, when he went to the farm, he found Satish Goud hanging from a tree and burst into tears. He lamented that online games have taken away his son's usury. However, the local SI said that no case was registered as no complaint was received regarding the incident.