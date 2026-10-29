Padma Reddy reaffirms commitment to public welfare amid legal proceedings

Hanumakonda: BJP leader and former Warangal West Assembly candidate Rao Padma Reddy has asserted that legal challenges will not deter her from working for the people, expressing confidence in the judicial process.

She appeared before the Nampally Special Court for Public Representatives in Hyderabad on Wednesday in connection with a case relating to alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.

Speaking on the occasion, Padma Reddy said she respected the law and had full faith in the courts. She expressed confidence that justice would ultimately prevail, adding that political cases would not distract her from public service. She reaffirmed her commitment to addressing people’s problems and continuing her public work.

Meanwhile, Padma Reddy met Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his visit to the court. They discussed current political developments, voter registration for the forthcoming Graduate MLC elections and issues concerning the Warangal West constituency.

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