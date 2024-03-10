  • Menu
Palakurthi: Yashaswini slams Kavitha

Palakurthi MLA M Yashaswini Reddy with newly-joined leaders at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday

Highlights

“It’s ridiculous to find BRS MLC K Kavitha talking about women,” Palakurthi MLA M Yashaswini Reddy said.

Palakurthi (Jangaon) : “It’s ridiculous to find BRS MLC K Kavitha talking about women,” Palakurthi MLA M Yashaswini Reddy said. Speaking at a meeting in Hyderabad on Saturday, she said that Kavitha who was least bothered about the welfare of the women when the BRS was in power has started to talk about it suddenly.

“Kavitha revived Jagruthi after the BRS lost power and is trying to gain political mileage by talking about women. There is no need for Kavitha to do such things as the Congress Government is right on target for the empowerment of women,” she said.

Unlike the previous BRS government, which pushed Telangana into a debt trap, the Congress is committed to the welfare of the people, opined Yashaswini. “Congress has already initiated free bus travel facility for women and LPG refill supply for Rs 500. Several BRS leaders queued up to join the Congress,” Yashaswini said. Warangal DCCB vice-chairman Kundur Venkateshwar Reddy of Kodakandla mandal along with several key leaders joined the Congress in the presence of AICC in-charge (Telangana) Deepa Das Munshi at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

