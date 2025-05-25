Perform or pack up: MGM staff gets stern warning

Warangal: “Perform or pack up,” a stern warning issued by Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy to the medical staff of the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGM) after he made a surprise inspection on Saturday, following a plethora of complaints from the patients that the hospital needs a ‘treatment’ first.

There was no proper maintenance of medical equipment, and the absence of medical staff. Most importantly, there are unhygienic conditions in the hospital, and snakes and rodents often surprise the patients. There were even instances of rodents nibbling the limbs of the patients.

The MLA, along with MLC Baswaraj Saraiah and KUDA chairman E Venkatram Reddy, inspected the emergency ward, X-Ray, ultrasound, CT scan, oxygen plant, pharmacy, and children’s ward. He also interacted with the patients to know the facilities and the quality of food provided to them in the hospital. He noticed unhygienic conditions in some wards.

The MLA expressed anger over the absence of medical staff and improper maintenance of registers in several wards. “Even though the MGM Hospital serves as a lifeline for the poor and middle-class patients in north Telangana, besides patients coming from neighbouring Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, the hospital management seems to be in a slumber. It’s high time to wake up and gird up their loins to focus on patients and their needs,” Naini said.

“If the staff do not fall in line, they can go on leave or transfer,” the MLA warned Superintendent Dr Kishore Kumar.