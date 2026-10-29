PM RAHAT Offers Cashless Treatment for Road Accident Victims
In Short
Mahabubabad District Superintendent of Police Dr. Shabarish has urged the public to make use of the Centre’s PM RAHAT scheme, which provides timely emergency medical care to road accident victims without financial barriers.
WARANGAL: Mahabubabad District Superintendent of Police Dr. Shabarish has urged the public to make use of the Centre’s PM RAHAT scheme, which provides timely emergency medical care to road accident victims without financial barriers. He said the scheme can help save valuable lives by ensuring immediate treatment after an accident.
Cashless Treatment Benefit
Under the scheme, eligible road accident victims are entitled to cashless treatment of up to Rs 1.5 lakh per victim for a maximum of seven days from the date of the accident. The benefit applies to victims of accidents involving motor vehicles, irrespective of the category of road.
The SP advised victims to avail medical services at hospitals designated under the scheme, subject to eligibility and scheme norms.
Call 112 Immediately
Dr. Shabarish said that in the event of a road accident, people should immediately call the emergency helpline 112. Through the Emergency Response Support System, a victim, bystander, or Good Samaritan can obtain details of the nearest designated hospital and request ambulance assistance.
He appealed to the public to help shift the injured to the nearest designated hospital at the earliest and provide police and medical personnel with the information required to avoid delays in treatment.
Public Responsibility
The SP said helping road accident victims is a humanitarian responsibility of every citizen. He noted that immediate assistance and prompt reporting to emergency services can help prevent loss of life.
He also urged people to create awareness about PM RAHAT’s eligibility conditions, treatment procedure, and designated hospitals. Dr. Shabarish called upon citizens to cooperate in ensuring timely medical care for accident victims and help save lives.
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