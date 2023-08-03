Prepare accurate rain loss report: Gangula to babus

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday asked the officials to prepare accurate estimates on the roads, canals, ponds, canals and crop losses damaged by the recent heavy rains in the district.

On Wednesday, he held a review meeting with MLAs, public representatives and district officials on the rains and flood damage. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that although the rainfall this time was less than the previous rains in the State, the same area received torrential and heavy rains.

As there is a chance of rains for two more days from Thursday, the officials and public representatives have suggested to coordinate and take up temporary repairs for the damage caused to the Irrigation, R&B and Panchayat Raj roads in the district, prepare an estimate of the damage and send a report to the government during the Assembly session, he said.

DRDO has been directed to send proposals to the government for permission to remove the sand that has entered the crop fields to make the crop fields suitable for agriculture. He said that 3,945 acres of paddy, 788 acres of cotton, and 31 acres of maize and 6 acres of vegetable fields were suffered damage in the district.

Medical officials are advised to be alert and ready with necessary medicines so that seasonal diseases and infections do not spread due to rains. He said that the damaged roads should be temporarily repaired as there is still a chance of rain.