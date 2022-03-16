Price of cotton hit all-time high in Warangal market yard

After the price of Chillies, Cotton price in Warangal market yard hit all-time high inEnumamula market. On Wednesday, the traders sold the cotton at a price of Rs 10,310 on Wednesday which is said to be the highest price of the market since its inception.

On Tuesday, cotton was sold at Rs 10,230 per quintal. Cotton farmers were elated after the price of their produce touched a new record.



On March 8, the price of chilli was also sold for the highest price at Enumamula market yard. The chilli was sold at Rs 40,000 per quintal. While the single patti variety was sold at Rs 40,000 per quintal, the desi variety was sold at Rs 35,000 per quintal. The price of cotton was increased following the unseasonal rainfall in January when majority of crops that came for harvest was damaged.