Public support sought for protecting govt lands

Warangal: Even though the authorities are doing their best, the onus is also on people to protect the government lands from encroachments, Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said.

The MLA who inspected the Bhadrakali bund on Tuesday directed the officials to speed up the beautification works. He told them to focus on Bhadrakali lake which has been a subject of encroachment for many decades. Naini directed the authorities to remove the algae creepers from Bhadrakali lake.

With the Bathukamma festival fast approaching, the officials need to ensure hassle-free arrangements for the devotees, he said. He interacted with the walkers, and elicited information from them about any lacunae in the maintenance of bund. The MLA inspected the roads leading to Kanaka Durga Temple. GWMC 31st Division CorporatorMamindla Raju and former Corporator Shivashankar were present.

Later, Naini participated in the Bathukamma celebration organised by the TNGOs at the Hanumakonda Collectorate. Although Bathukamma is celebrated all across Telangana, the festival has a special place in the hearts of people in Hanumakonda and Warangal, Naini said. The festivity reflects the spirit of Rani Rudrama Devi, he added. He greeted the officials for celebrating Bathukamma with utmost fervour.