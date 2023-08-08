Ramagundam: RFCL sets output target at 12.7 lakh metric tonnes

Ramagundam: Harihara Prasad, Director, Ministry of Fertilizers inspected the factory of Ramagundam Fertilizers Chemical Limited on Monday. The main control unit, bagging unit and dispatch parts of the factory were inspected. Antharam held a meeting with RFCL officials, production, transportation and marketing department officials.

Harihara said that RFCL factory, built ambitiously by the Central government for domestic fertilizer production, discussed with the officials that the plant capacity should exceed the production target of 12.70 lakh metric tons in the year 2023-24. He said that there will always be cooperation to the factory on behalf of the Central government in matters of production and transportation.

In fertilizer production, RFCL will play a vital role in providing timely and sufficient urea to Telangana and neighboring States. He said that the Central government will take steps to increase the production capacity of the plant in future and RFCL plant has generated a profit (PAT) of Rs 86.52 crore in the first three months (April - June) of the financial year 2023-24.

RFCL CGM Sudhir Kumar Jha, GM - O&M - Uday Rajahamsa, production , marketing and transportation departments’ officials participated in this programme.