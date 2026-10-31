Removal of Hanuman statue in Kazipet is a bad move

Hanumakonda: BJP state leader Rao Padma Reddy strongly condemned the midnight removal of the Hanuman statue, which has been worshipped by Hindus for years in Vaddera Colony in Somidi Vishnupuri Colony, Kazipet. She criticized the Congress government for adopting anti-Hindu policies and hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

On Saturday, Rao Padma Reddy, who was going with BJP leaders to express solidarity with the victims, was stopped and arrested by the police under the command of Subedari Police Station SHO Ranjith.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that for many years, about a hundred families in Kazipet Vaddera Colony have been setting up a small pavilion and hoisting the flag and performing Vinayaka and Hanuman pujas with devotion. She expressed her anger that the removal of the Hanuman statue, which was installed on the side of the road without causing any trouble to any plot, was done by the officials and police together at midnight on the orders of the Congress government.

She alleged that the officials, who cannot remove flags of other religions when they are installed, are resorting to repressive measures against Hindus. She criticized the recent incidents of removal of Sri Ram statues in Shayampet and Hyderabad, and the latest incident of removal of Hanuman statue in Kazipet as evidence of the Congress party's anti-Hindu stance. She warned that the Hindu community will teach the government, which is hurting the sentiments of Hindus and favoring one community, a lesson at the right time.

Rao Padma Reddy said that it was undemocratic for the police to arrest him while he was going to express solidarity with the victims. She made it clear that no matter how many arrests are made and how many obstacles are created, her struggle for the protection of Dharma and on behalf of the devotees will not stop.

She concluded that she would continue the struggle under the auspices of the Bharatiya Janata Party, along with party workers, local people and Hindu organizations, until the statue of Hanuman is reinstalled in the place where it was removed in Vaddera Colony, Kazipet.