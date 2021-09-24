RGV to helm Konda couple's biopic?

Warangal: Maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, aka RGV, who is well-known in creating ripples in the industry by handling controversial subjects, appears to be working on the biopic of Konda couple. It's needless to say RGV's liking for mobster, gang war and faction type movies.

Over the years, Konda Murali and Surekha may have mellowed out a bit, but the belligerent couple has a special place in the Warangal politics, especially since their college days. The couple's education, debut in politics and their meteoric rise – all at some point of time created a flutter among the people in the region. Konda Murali began his political career as the Sarpanch of Vanchanagiri panchayat under Geesukonda mandal in Warangal district in 1987.

Former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy encouraged the rebellious couple to grow in stature and to take on Telugu Desam leaders in Warangal. Preferring a low profile, Murali supported Surekha to become a minister in the YSR Cabinet. Then they ruled the roost in the Warangal due to their firebrand politics. The couple joined the TRS after the formation of Telangana. However, their flamboyant style of functioning didn't go well with the TRS leadership, thus forcing them to return to Congress fold.

It's learnt that RGV was floored by the interesting saga of the Konda couple who had reportedly said that he had come across a better story than Raktha Charitra. Against this backdrop, RGV and his team had visited Warangal and met the staff of the LB College where the Konda couple had studied in the past. His clandestine trip to Warangal has been somehow leaked on Thursday.

Sources from Konda camp told The Hans India that RGV has been in touch with the Konda couple and the latter is likely to divulge details in a few days based on developments.