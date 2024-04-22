Save the nation from BJP, calls Naini

Warangal: The onus is on every citizen to protect the country from the clutches of ‘communal’ BJP, Warangal West Congress MLA Naini Rajender Reddy said. Addressing the cadre of his constituency in Hanumakonda on Sunday, Naini told them to reach out to the people and explain the anti-people policies of the BJP-led Central Government. He demanded the BJP leaders explain what they have done for the development of Telangana in the last 10 years.

Naini urged the people not to trust the BJP which wants to rule the nation by dividing it on communal lines. On the other hand, the Congress has always upheld the spirit of democracy, he added. The time has come for the people to stand by the Nehru-Gandhi family that sacrificed a lot for the nation, Naini said. He said that people want to see Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister of the country, ending the despotic rule of the Narendra Modi Government.

Naini urged the people to support Kadiyam Kavya, Congress’ Warangal Lok Sabha candidate, in the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha. Naini told the cadre to mobilise the crowds for the public meeting of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Madikonda on April 24. Senior leaders Boddireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Kuchana Ravali, Md Azeez Khan, Corporators Thota Venkateshwarlu, Jakkula Ravinder Yadav, Vijayasri Razali, Dr Puli Anil Kumar, Banka Sarala, Bommati Vikram, Nall Satyanarayana and Bontha Sarangam were among others present.