Warangal: Send BRS and BJP packing: Konda Surekha

Life will become even worse if the BRS in the State retains power in the elections to be held for Assembly later this year, former minister and senior Congress leader Konda Surekha said. Interacting with the denizens in the 34th Division of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) in Warangal East Constituency as part of Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra on Saturday, Surekha accused the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being autocratic. "Life will become miserable for the middle classes and lower strata of the people, if the BJP retains power at the Centre and BRS in the State," Surekha said, accusing both the governments of implementing anti-people policies.





The BRS leaders have a sole agenda of looting the State resources, she said, referring to the civic issues faced by the people in the GWMC region. "People in the 34th Division are struggling without basic amenities such as streetlights, drainage and sanitation. The situation is similar in other Divisions also," Surekha said, criticising the local MLA Nannapuneni Narender for ignoring the plight of the people. She said that the Congress alone could ensure all round development of the State. Referring to the Indiramma Houses constructed during the Congress regime, Surekha said that all the shelterless will get houses if the Congress was voted to power in the next elections.





She said that there was no development in the Warangal East Constituency. She said that whatever development took place in the region was during her stint as MLA from 2014 to 2018. She alleged that the local MLA is more interested in amassing assets through real estate and settlements rather than focusing on issues faced by the people. TPCC secretary Meesala Prakash, leaders Nalgonda Ramesh and Karate Prabhakar were among others present.