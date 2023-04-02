Warangal: Send BRS and BJP packing: Konda Surekha
Life will become even worse if the BRS in the State retains power in the elections to be held for Assembly later this year, former minister and senior Congress leader Konda Surekha said.
The BRS leaders have a sole agenda of looting the State resources, she said, referring to the civic issues faced by the people in the GWMC region. "People in the 34th Division are struggling without basic amenities such as streetlights, drainage and sanitation. The situation is similar in other Divisions also," Surekha said, criticising the local MLA Nannapuneni Narender for ignoring the plight of the people. She said that the Congress alone could ensure all round development of the State. Referring to the Indiramma Houses constructed during the Congress regime, Surekha said that all the shelterless will get houses if the Congress was voted to power in the next elections.
She said that there was no development in the Warangal East Constituency. She said that whatever development took place in the region was during her stint as MLA from 2014 to 2018. She alleged that the local MLA is more interested in amassing assets through real estate and settlements rather than focusing on issues faced by the people. TPCC secretary Meesala Prakash, leaders Nalgonda Ramesh and Karate Prabhakar were among others present.