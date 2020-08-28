SR University partners Microsoft to launch new programmes

Warangal: The SR University (SRU) in partnership with Microsoft launched B Tech programmes in Computer Science and Engineering with choice of specialization in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Data Science, Big Data & Data Analytics, Cloud Engineering & DevOps Automation and Internet of Things, Dr GRC Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, SR University said.



These cutting edge programmes are designed with a blend of pragmatic and theoretical concepts that build a firm foundation in the core areas of Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence. The programmes provide students with the tools to identify those problems that are best solved by means of a computer and to design and implement effective, economical and creative solutions, the VC said.

The Microsoft partnership enables SR University students - experience industry-oriented content and curricula, get access to digital labs to accelerate research and provide near industry experience, participate in Hackathons and get industry recognized certifications that will drive the campus recruitment. With the right collaboration, infrastructure, curriculum and training, SRU will emerge as a learning center of intelligent technologies and innovation hub. Skills like cloud computing, artificial intelligence, Machine Learning are already in demand in organizations around the world, yet our talent gap persists and is set to widen.

To bridge this talent gap SR University joined hands with Microsoft, Dr Reddy said.

It may be noted here that with over four decades of academic excellence, the SR University (formerly SR Engineering College) was adjudged All India Number 1 in private or self-financed college/institutes category in ARIIA-MHRD ranking recently. Its success also encompasses 52 Sponsored Research Projects & Programs by funding agencies DST, AICTE, UGC and others. SRU Collaborations with foreign universities include Purdue University, UMass Lowell, St. Louis University, University of Missouri in USA, Cranfield University in UK and Deakin University in Australia.