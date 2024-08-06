State moots eye bank in Warangal hospital

Warangal: The State government have plans to set up an eye bank in the Regional Eye Hospital in Warangal, Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowments Konda Surekha said during a sudden inspection of the eye hospital here on Monday.

Angered by the absence of a doctor and two other employees during duty hours, she directed the district a Collector Satya Sarada to take disciplinary action against them. The minister also expressed unhappiness over the maintenance of the hospital. She pointed out the unwanted growth of vegetation on the hospital premises.

Surekha along with the district Collector Satya Sarada inspected all the departments and interacted with the patients. She told them to approach the officials if they faced any difficulty during the treatment. It allows the officials to resolve their issues. The minister who checked the pharmacy stocks in the hospital directed the staff to ensure a timely supply of medicines to the patients.

The minister verified the attendance register and asked the doctors and other staff to work in tandem to provide healthcare services to the patients. She told the administration to utilise the hospital’s first floor which is vacant. She directed the officials to set up a complaint box for the patients to express their grievances and asked the district collector to check it weekly.

Surekha directed the officials to prepare proposals for establishing an Eye Bank in the hospital. The Collector was told to submit a report on the requirements of the doctors to the higher officials. Hospital superintendent Bharat Kumar was present.

The minister also reviewed the progress of ongoing developmental works with the officials in the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC). Later, the minister also participated in the Swachchadanam – Pachchadanam, a clean and green programme of the State government.

Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MA&UD Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, Warangal and Hanumakonda district collectors Satya Sarada and P Pravinya, municipal commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade were among others present.