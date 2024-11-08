State on mission mode to revive airport

Warangal: Indicating that the State Government is seriously pursuing the revival of Mamnoor Airport, the Warangal District Administration got down to acquire land for the Mamnoor Airport which requires at least another 253 acres to its existing 706-acre strip.

Minister for Environment, Forest and Endowments Konda Surekha spoke to the farmers of Gadepalli, Gunturpally and Nakkalapally villages, urging them to part their land for the airport in the larger interests of the people in Warangal. She explained to them the benefits the locals get if the airport was revived.

Surekha assured the farmers of paying the market price for their land. The government will also provide land to the displaced in lieu of their land at another location by developing roads, electricity, drainage etc.

“The revival of the airport will trigger industrial development in the region,” Surekha said, referring to the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, a fibre-to-fabric facility. “This apart, the air connectivity will also augment the tourism activity in the erstwhile Warangal district which has Kakatiya Fort, Bhadrakali Temple, Thousand Pillars Temple, Ramappa Temple, UNESCO Heritage Site, Medaram, and several laidback destinations like Laknavaram Lake, Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary, Bogatha Waterfalls etc.,” Surekha said.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is keen to develop Warangal as an all-round city. The CM played a major role in getting consent from GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited for the revival of Mamnoor Airport,” said the Minister.

It may be recalled here that the GMR’s consent is mandatory for establishing an airport within 150 kms from Shamshabad.

Surekha thanked the farmers for their willingness to give their land to the airport and directed the officials to submit a comprehensive report to the government so that the process would be initiated.

Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju said that the face of Warangal will be changed once the airport, inner and outer ring roads and underground drainage becomes reality. Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MP K Kavya, Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy, and Warangal district collector Satya Sarada were present with the minister.