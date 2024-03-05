Storm in BRS as leaders scramble to join Cong, BJP

Warangal: With the elections to the Lok Sabha fast approaching, it appears that several BRS leaders are trying to create a niche for themselves either in the BJP or the Congress.

Speculation is rife in political circles that the two-time former MLA of Wardhannapet and Warangal district BRS president Aroori Ramesh has his eyes set on joining the BJP. It’s learnt that the former MLA is unhappy with the way the party leadership is treating him. Moreover, the unconfirmed reports suggest that Ramesh is willing to contest from Warangal Lok Sabha (SC reserved) constituency. It’s said that Ramesh is in touch with the top BJP leaders. Meanwhile, the BRS leadership is trying to pacify Ramesh for his continuance in the party. Initially, the BRS leadership entrusted the responsibility of wooing Ramesh with Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari, but the latter refused to do so for unknown reasons. Following this, the BRS leadership reportedly called in MLC Baswaraj Saraiah to stop Ramesh from switching the sides.

On the other hand, Greater Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani is keen to join the ruling Congress. She met the district in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy who in turn took her to the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Even though it was said that the Mayor met CM for the release of funds for Warangal development, the meeting was aimed at extending her political career. It may be mentioned here that around 15 BRS Corporators appear to be hell-bent on moving a no-confidence motion against Sudharani in a couple of months. In all, the BRS leadership has a tough task ahead to hold its flock together.