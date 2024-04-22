  • Menu
Support Cong to make Rahul Gandhi as PM: Sridhar Babu

Support Cong to make Rahul Gandhi as PM: Sridhar Babu
Peddapalli: Minister D Sridhar Babu has urged the people to extend their support for Congress in the Lok Sabha polls for the development of the...

Peddapalli: Minister D Sridhar Babu has urged the people to extend their support for Congress in the Lok Sabha polls for the development of the country.

Addressing the party workers here on Sunday, the Minister said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s leadership is necessary for the country to develop in all fields so that the people should elect the party candidates in the elections for making Rahul as the Prime Minister.

“Congress candidate Gaddam Vamsi Krishna should win with a large majority from Peddapalli Lok Sabha segment as he is the successor of former MP Venkataswamy, who had dedicated his life for the welfare of poor. If the Congress party wins the elections, the problems of Singareni workers will be solved immediately,” Sridhar Babu said.

Stating that the State government is trying to do justice for the Singareni contract workers, the Minister reminded that as soon as the Congress government was formed in Telangana, an accident insurance facility of one crore rupees was provided for the workers.

He also assured that the compassionate appointments will be fulfilled without having a scope of single rupee bribe.

Sridhar Babu also stated that Singareni workers’ dream of owing houses will be fulfilled soon and the construction of houses will be started from Ramagundam after the end of Model Code of Conduct in Telangana.

More Stories
