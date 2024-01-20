Technozion off to a grand start at NITW

Warangal: Amid a frenzied atmosphere, the NITW’s annual fest - Technozion – got underway here on Friday. Prof. V T Somashekar, Dean Research & Consultancy who inaugurated the event said that the technical fests will enable learning from each other. Prof. D. Srinivasacharya, Dean of Student Welfare, Prof. Harikrishna, President, Student Activity Center, Prof. Hariprasad Reddy, Faculty advisor, were among others present.

Even though the Technozion was formally inaugurated in the evening, some of the events got underway at 3 pm. Following is the gist of some of the exciting events:

Trading Pit: Trading Pit is organised for students to provide hands-on experience in the dynamic world of stock market trading. This event is a simulation-based competition where participants will be engaged in real-time stock trading scenarios. The participants will get a feel of investing real time in stock markets and the students who make more money will be declared as winners.

Orbix: Orbix encourages participation from students on presenting some groundbreaking ideas to handle the growing challenges of e-waste generated by satellite launches and space radiations. Students have presented their ideas about saving the environment in this event.

Crack The Query: Crack the Query is a competitive SQL coding contest consisting of multiple rounds where participants will face challenges using SQL.

Innochem: To encourage sustainable energy and the environment, research articles were presented by the students. They presented various topics in the areas of sustainability.

Creative Robotics: Using a Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine custom digital images are plotted.