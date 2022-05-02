Telangana bags first place in auditing of local bodies

Warangal: Telangana has once again stood first in conducting 100 per cent audits of the local bodies, and declared as the 'National Lead State' by the Central government. This is the second consecutive year to get the recognition. Telangana has a complete cent per cent audit of 12,769 Gram Panchayats, 540 Mandal Parishads and 32 Zilla Parishads.

It may be mentioned here that the Centre had introduced the 'Audit Online' to bring in transparency, accountability and to avoid misuse of funds in fund utilisation in the local bodies in 2020. MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao extended his greetings to the Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao through his Twitter handle.

Responding to the tweet, Errabelli thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and KTR for their support in dispensing his responsibilities.

Errabelli urged the Centre that it should also provide funds apart from showering awards and accolades to Telangana State. He lauded the efforts of the officials associated with the Panchayat Raj department and local bodies who made the awards possible.