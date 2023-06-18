Telangana shows the way and nation follows: KTR

Warangal: More industries are lined up to set up their units in Warangal, IT and MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao said, assuring of filling the void left by the closure of Azam Jahi Mills.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Evertop Textile and Apparel Complex Private Limited(ETL), an enterprise of Korean textile major Youngone Corporation, at the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP), at Shayampet under Geesukonda mandal near Warangal on Saturday, he said that government was determined to turn the KMTP as a ‘Farm to Fashion’ industrial hub by utilising the best cotton available in the region.

“Youngone has planned to establish four units in the first phase and another seven units in the next phase; together provide direct employment to 21,000 people. On the other hand, the two units started by Ganesha Ecosphere, a pet bottle recycling company, had employed 1,000 people. We expect another 12,000 jobs from the Ernakulam-based Kitex Group that will take off later this year. In all, more than 33,000 direct jobs are on the cards,” KTR said. More importantly, the locals will get 99 per cent of these jobs, especially women, he said.

The arrival of companies like Youngone could attract global investors which in turn give a boost to agriculture and its allied industries, KTR said, dispelling the Opposition parties’ criticism of the BRS Government. “Telangana sets the tone and the nation follows,” KR said, stating that the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM-MITRA) scheme was based on KMTP’s vision - Farm to Fibre.

Referring to the possible opponent to Parkal MLA Challa Dharma Reddy in the next elections, KTR took indirect potshots against the former minister and Congress leader Konda Surekha. “Some leaders who claim themselves as tall leaders looking towards neighbouring constituencies fearing defeat in the hands of Dharma Reddy,” KTR said.

The displaced who gave away their land to the KMTP will get 100 yard developed plots each by August 15, KTR said.

