Time to teach BJP a lesson, flays Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar

Hanumakonda: The time has come for the people to end the dictatorial rule of the BJP-led Central government, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said. Addressing the trade union leaders here on Sunday, he said that the Centre is bulldozing the rights of the working class.

The four labour codes, the Code on Wages, Industrial Relations Code, Social Security Code and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code that replaced 29 labour laws are detrimental to the interests of the working class, Vinay said. As a result, the trade unions will lose the right to ask for minimum wage, he added.

"The BJP is protecting the interests of the corporate houses. By selling off the lucrative public sector units (PSUs) at throwaway prices, the Narendra Modi government is trying to benefit the capitalists," Vinay alleged. He said that time has come for the people to gird up their loins to stop the Centre which is on a spree of privatising the PSUs. It's high time that people recognise the BJP's communal line policy, he added.

Referring to the joint forum of central trade unions calling for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 in protest against the Centre's policies affecting workers, farmers, and people, the Chief Whip appealed to people to support the nationwide strike. The protests will be carried out at all mandals on March 28 and the trade unions will lay siege to the Collectorate on March 29, he said. CITU joint secretary Botla Chakrapani, AITUC Hanumakonda district Thota Bikshapathi and IFTU district secretary Nunna Appa Rao were among others present.

In another development, Vinay who inaugurated the Mega Job Mela here said that the Telangana government is committed to eradicating unemployment in the State. Stating that the TRS government has provided 1.33 lakh jobs, he dared the BJP-led Centre to tell its achievements in creating employment opportunities in the country. The TRS government is also to fill 80,000 odd jobs in the State service in a few days, he said. KUDA Chairman Sundar Raj Yadav and former KUDA chairman Marri Yadav Reddy were among others present.