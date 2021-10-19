TRS gears up for November 15 meet

Warangal: With the TRS leadership finalising Warangal as its venue for the Telangana Vijaya Garjana, a massive public meeting, to mark the TRS' 20th formation day on November 15, the party leaders led by Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao have started searching for a suitable location for the programme in which Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will address a public meeting.

Errabelli Dayakar Rao along with Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and Mayor Gundu Sudharani on Tuesday inspected open land in Shayampet, Bhattupally, Kareembad and Thimmapuram, all abutting the city.

Speaking to media persons, Errabelli said that a large number of party leaders and cadres, nearly 10 lakh, are expected to descend on Warangal on November 15 to attend the meeting. We need a sprawling venue to host the meeting and to arrange parking for the vehicles. He said that the public meeting will be addressed by KCR in which he will explain the party's achievements and development taken place in Telangana.

Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation commissioner P Praveenya and KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy were among others present.