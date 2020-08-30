TRS tells BJP to stop petty politics

Warangal: Instead of embroiling in petty politics, the BJP State leaders should convince its national leadership to release the share of pending GST compensation, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar said.



Addressing a press conference at his camp office here on Saturday, he advised the BJP leaders including party's State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to pursue the Centre and make sure that Telangana gets funds which it entitles. "Torrential rains wreaked havoc on Warangal city causing a huge damage. The onus is on Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy who represents the State in the Union Cabinet, to convince the Centre to release Rs 500 crore disaster relief funds to restore the civic infrastructure in Warangal," Vinay said stating that State government had already released Rs 25 crore as immediate relief. It's a sort of natural calamity, the BJP needs to understand it and cooperate with the government instead of trying for political mileage, he added.

The Chief Whip said that the Union minister also needs to lobby at the Centre to establish the railway wagon factory at Kazipet that was promised long ago. This apart, the BJP leaders need to look into the demand for establishing a new railway division in the SCR with Kazipet as its headquarters, Vinay said. If materialised, these projects would provide direct and indirect employment to one lakh people, besides triggering the growth of the city.

Greater Warangal Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, MLAs Challa Dharma Reddy, Aroori Ramesh, KUDA chairman Marri Yadava Reddy and DCCB chairman M Ravinder Rao were among others present.