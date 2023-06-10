TS government giving boost to caste-based professions

Warangal: Telangana government has been giving top priority to the welfare of the SCs, STs, backward classes and minorities, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said. Initiating developmental works worth above Rs 5 crore in the Narsampet constituency on Friday, she said that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been promoting caste-based occupations such as the distribution of sheep and goats to Golla Kurumas, fishing and barbering. The impetus is also on artisans of the backward communities, she added.

“In a nutshell, KCR wants the economic development of all the distressed sections,” Rathod said. Referring to the welfare programmes being implemented by the KCR Government, she said that Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyanalaxmi/Shadi Mubarak etc schemes have created a sense of confidence among the families belonging to below poverty line.

The government was spending a whopping Rs 50,000 crore per annum for the implementation of welfare programmes, Rathod said, claiming that no other State in the country is close to Telangana in doing so. KCR fulfilled the long-cherished dream of the tribals - Maava Naate Maava Raaj (our village, our rule) – by turning thandas into gram panchayats and providing reservations to rule them, Rathod said. The increase in the quota for tribals from 6 per cent to 10 per cent also improved livelihood opportunities to the tribals, she added. On the education front, the BRS Government established 93 gurukul schools, she said.

Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy said that Telangana has been witnessing an all round development for the last nine years under the leadership of KCR. Warangal district collector P Pravinya and ZP Floor Leader Peddi Swapna were among others present.