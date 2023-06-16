Villages growing phenomenally with Palle Pragathi: Gangula Kamalakar

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar said that Telangana villages have developed wonderfully with Palle Pragahthi.

As part of Telangana Formation Day decennial celebrations on Thursday, the Minister attended Palle Pragathi Day at Charlabutkur village of Karimnagar Rural mandal on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that after Telangana formation Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao started the Palle Pragathi in the villages.

A tractor trolley and a water tanker have been provided to each gram panchayat to maintain cleanliness and collect the garbage and preserve the plants in the villages, he said.

A dumping yard was set up in every village to handle the dry waste to convert the collected wet waste into compost.

Telangana is the first State to build a Vaikunta dhamama in every village, With Mission Bhagiratha clean purified water being supplied to every house.

With the Palle Pragathi new electricity poles are installed and nurseries are established in every village as part of Harita Haram. One multi-purpose worker for every 500 population has been appointed for sanitation management and their wages have been increased by Rs 8,500. Later it was increased Rs 9,500, Kamalakar said.

He said that with the construction of the Kaleswaram project, the water level in summer is raising and excellent and quality crops are grown. KCR introduced Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, timely supply of fertilisers, Dalit Bandhu, sheep for Yadavas, free fish fry for fishermen, and many schemes for caste workers were being implemented with the aim of upliftment of the people.

District Collector RV Karnan said that after the formation of Telangana state, a secretary has been appointed in every gram panchayat, so the secretary was available in the gram panchayat and the work was done actively.

Manakondur MLA Rasamayi Balakishan, MPP T Lakshmaiah, PACS Chairman Shyamsunder Reddy, Sarpanch D Ramana Reddy, Rudra Bharti, Zilla Panchayat Officer Veera Butchaiah, DRDO Srilatha, Panchayat EE Srinivasa Rao and others were present on the occasion.