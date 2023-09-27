Vinay Bhaskar involved in land-grabbing: DCC chief

Warangal: Land grabbing in Warangal West constituency is rampant, Hanumakonda DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said.

Addressing a press conference in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, he alleged that the Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar’s followers are on a spree of encroaching every piece of vacant land in and around the constituency.

“In fact, Warangal West constituency is number one in the State in terms of land grabbing. The MLA himself indulged in encroaching government land,” Naini alleged. The district administration is turning a blind eye even though the ruling BRS leaders are encroaching the FTL land of tanks, he said, referring to the Bandham cheruvu (tank) in Kazipet. He said that several apartments have come up in the government land at Pochammakunta.

The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) is also maintaining a stoic silence even though the land grabbers are taking hold of its land, the DCC chief alleged. Stating that the onus is on the district collector to protect the government land, Naini urged the authorities to conduct a survey of the State land and take action if there were any encroachments.

“Why Vinay Bhaskar, who staged protests demanding a bus station and junior college for Kazipet when he was in Opposition, is silent now even though his party is in power,” Naini pointed out. Misusing the police machinery, the ruling party is throttling the voice of the Opposition, he alleged. It’s time for the ruling BRS leaders to mend their ways. The people will teach the BRS leaders a fitting lesson if they continue to bulldoze the Opposition, he said. Corporator Pothula Sriman, district minority cell chairman Mirza Azeesulla Baig, mahila Congress president Banka Sarala, B Vikram, Gunti Swapna, Rahimunnisa Begum, P Rahul Reddy, P Sathish, Banka Sampath Yadav, Ambedkar Raju and Md Ankoos were among others present.