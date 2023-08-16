Warangal: 5 die in road mishap

Live
Just In
Highlights
Warangal: Five persons died and two others grievously injured when the auto-rickshaw in which they were traveling was hit by a speeding lorry on Warangal-Khammam highway near Illanda under Wardhannapet mandal on Wednesday morning.
It's learnt that the lorry driver who was in an inebriated condition drove the vehicle on the wrong side.
The impact was such that all the bodies were struck in the mangled auto-rickshaw.
