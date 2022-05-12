Warangal: Actors Naga Chaitanya, Anu Emmanuel open 'Varnam'

Warangal: 'Varnam', Aalayam of Silks, is the one-stop mall that provides entire wedding shopping, said actorNaga Chaitanya who along with Anu Emmanuel inaugurated the mall in Warangal on Wednesday. He said that Varnam offers a wide range of clothes on par with the malls in metro cities.

Anu Emmanuel said that the range of products offered by the Varnam is stupendous. She greeted Kasam brothers for providing such a huge opportunity to the people of Warangal.

Speaking on the occasion, Kasam Groups chairman Kasam Namashivaya said that they have 75 years of experience in the business. However, Varnam is something special, he added. The spacious mall offers a wide range of clothes – bridal collections, gagras, kanchi silks, men's wear and kids wear, he said.

Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MLAs Nannapuneni Narender, Aroori Ramesh, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, MLC Baswaraj Saraiah, Kasam Groups directors Kasam Kedarnath, Kasam Siva Prasad and Pulluru Arun were among others present.