Warangal: ‘Aroori Ramesh is land-grabber’

Warangal : Congress leader Vijayashanti accused the sitting MLA Aroori Ramesh as a land grabber. Campaigning for Congress Wardhannapet candidate KR Nagaraju at Gundla Singaram near Hanumakonda on Thursday, she said that the BRS government totally failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people in Telangana.

The entire Telangana fought for a separate State, she said, making little of KCR’s claim that he had achieved it, Vijayashanti said. She released a charge-sheet against Aroori Ramesh detailing his illegal activities.