Warangal awaits big-ticket project

Warangal: A big-ticket project is in the offing and is likely to augment the growth of information technology (IT) and as well as tourism in Warangal.

In a measure that complements the growth of IT industry in the Special Economic Zone, Madikonda, Warangal, the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) has come up with a proposal to construct a three-star hotel and convention centre.

The State Government which gave a go-ahead to the TSIIC's proposal directed it to move forward to make it happen. It's going to be an asset for Warangal city which hitherto has no such facility on the lines of Hitex International Convention Centre in Hyderabad. The TSIIC has earmarked 10 acres in the Madikonda IT SEZ, close to the outer ring road (ORR) for the purpose.

Explaining the need, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy urged the IT Minister KT Rama Rao to establish a star hotel, last year.

Against this backdrop, the ITE&C Department principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan accorded permission to the TSIIC for the development of a star hotel and convention centre through Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Speaking to The Hans India, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy said, "A three-star hotel and convention centre could do a world of good to the IT industry in Warangal that is all set to expand further since the two IT majors - Tech Mahindra and the Cyient – have started functioning from SEZ in Madikonda."



When asked about the initiative, Reddy said that a detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared and it will be ready in 10 days.

Meanwhile, the TSIIC has allotted three acres in the SEZ to the A-Theorem Studios, an animation and VFX production house with expertise in 2D, 3D CG works, CGFX etc. The company is expected to provide hire nearly 1,300 software professionals once fully operational, according to the CEO R Arun Kumar who belongs to Bammera in Palakurthy constituency.

"Although the region has a lot of tourism potential, the dearth in the hospitality sector has its impact on the footfall of the visitors, especially foreign tourists to Warangal. A start hotel is certainly to augment tourism sector," historian Aravind Arya Pakide said.

The convention centre would also come in handy for those willing to organise fat weddings, parties, meetings and other ceremonies, he said.