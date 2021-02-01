Warangal: Bandh continues in Parakal against BJP leaders attack on MLA

Bandh across Parakal is being continued on a peaceful note. The TRS leaders called for bandh protesting against the BJP leaders attack on MLA Challa Dharma Reddy's residence in Nakkalagutta of Hanamkonda. All the shops, offices and other business establishments were closed since morning.

The TRS leaders staged the protest at all the mandal headquarters under Parakal assembly constituency. They staged Rasta Roko on the roads and junctions intercepting the vehicles.

On Sunday, the BJP leaders of Warangal Urban and Rural districts hurled eggs and stones at the MLA's residence vandalizing the furniture and window glasses. ACP Jitender Reddy along with the police force rushed to the place and took BJP workers into custody and shifted them to Subedari police station.

Condemning the attack on MLA's residence, minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao warned the BJP leaders of the consequences if they did not change their attitude. Later, he visited the residence of Challa Dharma Reddy along with MLAs Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy.