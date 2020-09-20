Warangal: Bhadrakali temple gets ISO certification

Warangal: Famous Bhadrakali temple on Sunday became the second shrine in Telangana to get the certification from the International Standards Organization (ISO). The first to get the certification was the Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta in 2018. It may be mentioned here that the ISO certification is based on a temple's environment, hygiene, security, management and other aspects.



The HYM International Certifications Private Limited, accredited by Accredited Services Certifying Bodies (United Kingdom) London, is the partner of the ISO standards. The HYM which assessed the Quality Management System of Sri Bhadrakali Devasthanam issued ISO 9001:2015.

The HYM Managing Director Alapati Shivaiah handed over the certificate to the Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, chief priest Bhadrakali Seshu and Executive Officer Ramala Sunitha.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar said that ISO certificate has increased the responsibility of the temple authorities as they have to maintain the high standards besides improving the amenities in the temple. "Since Telangana happened, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was giving a lot of importance to develop historical and spiritual places," he said. He said that the upcoming Bhadrakali bund promenade would be a highlight for the city.

Alapati Shivaiah told the authorities to set up a pollution data display board at the temple. He also advised to set up more queues for the devotees. Retired NITW Prof M Panduranga Rao was among others present.

Aravind Arya Pakide, a history buff, said that ISO certificate to Bhadrakali temple is an added advantage to Warangal which already attracts a huge number of tourists. "The upcoming Bhadrakali bund promenade, and the cluster of hillocks – Padmakshi, Hanumadgiri and Aggalaiah gutta – where Jainism thrived, are good enough to tap the tourism potential."